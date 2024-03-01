Shark Tank: Funky Mello, Fila Manila, Da Vinci Eye, Mella Pet Care

Tonight on Shark Tank you are going to have a chance to see Funky Mello, Fila Manila, Da Vinci Eye, and Mella Pet Care. So what are these companies going to bring to the table?

Well, let’s start off here by discussing things from the vantage point of versatility, given that you have a lot of that tonight. Think in terms of a product that helps your pets, a better way to draw, some Filipino American cooking sauces, and a vegan alternative to some popular snack.

We will have more info on all of these companies below — for now, let’s start with the synopsis:

Enthusiastic entrepreneurs pitch original products and tasty treats, including a vegan marshmallow creme, a non-invasive digital pet thermometer, a drawing app that utilizes augmented reality and a line of Filipino American sauces and condiments.

Mella Pet Care – The idea here is to give you access to some things for your pets that you typically have to visit the vet to get — think in terms of pet scales or intuitive thermometers, including one that goes underarm like a human!

Fila Manila – Without knowing any of the behind-the-scenes info about the company leading up to tonight’s episode, this does feel like a smart idea. After all, we know that Filipino cuisine is extremely popular, and this is an easier way to bring some of these flavors to everyday food. Surprisingly, there aren’t too many mainstream options out there!

Funky Mello – Consider this a healthier and vegan option to your traditional marshmallow creme, one that here is derived from chickpeas and is designed to pack a ton of flavor into every single dip.

Da Vinci Eye – This is an augmented reality program / app that is basically designed to make drawing and/or tracing so much easier, giving you more accurate proportions and stencils for some of your work. This is very much at the forefront of what is happening in the world right now with this technology, though here the artist does still have the opportunity to present their own creative flourishes, as well.

What are you excited to see from Funky Mello, Fila Manila, Da Vinci Eye, and Mella Pet Care on Shark Tank?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

