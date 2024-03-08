Survivor 46 episode 3 spoilers: Fake idol aftermath

After what happened on Wednesday night’s Survivor 46 episode, isn’t it obvious that there would be some questions pointed at Q?

Remember, here is what happened: He duped Jess into playing an idol, knowing full well that it was fake. This kept her on board with a plan and prevented more chaos, but here is another problem: You have to answer for it after the fact. Sure, Tiffany and Kenzie may have been happy to get Jess out of the game, but what about Bhanu? He is the sort of person in this game that needs reassurance. He also brings a gloriously chaotic energy to everything that we see and is one of our favorite people to watch on this show.

Now, let’s get to another big question here: Is someone going to quit the game? Or, at the very least, try to? We sure hope not after some of the nonsense that we saw last season, but the full Survivor 46 episode 3 synopsis below does leave us with some questions:

“Wackadoodles Win” – Several castaways have some explaining to do after a fake idol was played at tribal council. A castaway attempts to fall on the sword for their tribe’s loss in the immunity challenge. Then, three castaways take a journey to compete for an advantage in the game, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 13 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

The biggest question we have here honestly is whether or not we’re going to see Yanu actually win an immunity challenge anytime soon. After all, we really do want to see some of the other players in the game go to Tribal!

