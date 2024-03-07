Survivor 46 episode 3 preview: Can Bhanu get it together?

As we get ourselves prepared for Survivor 46 episode 3, is there any way that we’re going to see the Yanu tribe get in a better spot?

Well, for starters, let’s just start things off here by talking about Bhanu — one of the best characters we’ve had a chance to see for quite some time. He can seemingly keep zero secrets and is both passionate and emotional in a glorious way. He’s not a player we’ve seen much of and there’s a chance that he gets voted out soon … but we hope that he doesn’t. It is clear that Kenzie is a powerful player and it’s smart for Q to clock it, but what can he really do about it now?

At this point, we really just hope that Yanu can win a challenge or two and find a way to move forward. Also, we want to see some other tribes have to vote some people off! The orange Nami tribe already feels like they are just a couple of steps away from being set to turn on each other at any given point and honestly, we’d love to see what happens when they really go toe-to-toe with one another that way. Venus feels like she’s going to be one of the bigger targets and yet, we still think she could find a way to stick around here.

Remember that the rest of the season, the show will be shifting back to 90-minute episodes but in the end, isn’t that okay? We tend to think that it is the ideal length for this show. Tonight’s 2-hour block had its great moments but at the same time, had some points that it felt like things really dragged. Did we really need to spend a lot of time watching all of the Siga green tribe engage in some silly music battle? We don’t tend to think so!

Where do you think we are going to see things going entering Survivor 46 episode 3?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments!

