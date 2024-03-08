BMF season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Meech in grave danger

As you prepare to see BMF season 3 episode 3 on Starz next week, there is a lot to be excited for! So, what can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, we are gearing up for something titled “Sanctuary” — when you look at that alone, maybe you would think that there is going to be an element of peace to what lies ahead. Then, you remember that this is a show where peace is hard to come by. As Meech and Terry become more successful, additional problems are going to find them — it doesn’t matter if they are in Detroit or in Atlanta.

Based on the full BMF season 3 episode 3 synopsis that you can see below, it seems like in particular, Meech is going to be in a great deal of danger:

Jack the Rapper Weekend, a national Black Radio Music convention designed to showcase and celebrate Urban R&B and Hip Hop Music in Atlanta turns into chaos when Meech, Glock, the MK’s, the Red Dogs collide. The Techwood Boyz are determined to capture Meech and stage an attack against him and Stacks at Meech’s home. Meech is determined to protect his family and foster BMF in Atlanta starting by purchasing a home with the help of his father Charles.

Just from reading that alone, you can get a sense that Meech is going to be proactive to try and stop the attacks coming at him. Will he be successful? Well, there’s a chance you may at least know a little bit about how his story ends up already. To some extent, we imagine that BMF will be faithful to that — though there is a good chance that they may throw a few twists and turns your way at the same time.

