SWAT season 7 episode 5: Is this Alex Russell’s last episode?

Entering tomorrow night’s two-episode SWAT event, it does appear as though we’re at the end of Jim Street’s story. The promos for what lies ahead certainly suggest that this is the case, and it may prove to be a pretty emotional farewell for a guy who was once a thorn in Hondo’s side. He has grown up considerably over the years, and now he is ready to take on some other challenges.

Despite what we see in said promo, though, we do think it makes sense to wonder over the following: Is this REALLY the end of the road for Street? You could very well argue that somehow, the character could just be leaving the team but still show up here and there.

However, that does not appear to be the case. Within a new article at TV Insider that contains a sneak peek for what lies ahead, it is noted that episode 5 (the second one airing tomorrow) is the longtime star’s final episode. Granted, he hasn’t been a series regular for the entirety of the season, so there has already been a change of status here. Does it stink to lose him at this point, especially if this is the final season? There is no doubt about that.

Here is where things start to get a little crazier, at least in our mind. While it does appear that this is the final episode for Russell on the show, there’s a crazy part of us that still wonders if that is really the case. Let’s just say that we wouldn’t be altogether shocked to learn that he is coming back for the finale, especially if it is Hondo’s wedding. Can you really imagine an event like that happening and Street not being there? It would just be weird!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

