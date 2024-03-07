Next Level Chef season 3 episode 8: Steaks and high stakes

As you prepare to see Next Level Chef season 3 episode 8 on Fox next week, do you want to know more about what’s to come? Well, it shouldn’t come as a shock that at this point, the remaining contestants are going to face some tougher challenges. This is precisely what a show like this wants! A big part of the fun will be seeing how they are able to overcome some of them … provided, of course, that they really are.

Want to get a few more details now about the story ahead? Then we suggest that you check out the official Next Level Chef season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

The remaining chefs butcher and break down various cuts of beef amongst their teams to create sizzling steak dishes that earn a “well-done” from the judges. Then, two contestants face elimination as they enter a heated seafood cook-off in the all-new “Don’t Have a Cow, Man” episode of Next Level Chef airing Thursday, March 14 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLC-308) (TV-14 L)

In a lot of ways, you can argue that this is pretty boilerplate for an episode of this show, but this is also the sort of stuff that we want to see them doing the bulk of the time! A big part of what makes this show so fun is that it leaves the door open to a lot of different creative possibilities. How do you make these steak dishes stand out beyond just the protein?

We tend to think that at this point in the season, we have a pretty good sense as to who a lot of the contestants are. By virtue of that, the show shifts a little bit more into how they can handle the pressure. Some of them are almost certain to be able to do it better than others.

