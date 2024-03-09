When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 3 spoilers: A curious case

It is true that you are going to be waiting a good while in order to see When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 3 at Hallmark Channel. How long are we talking? Well, the plan appears to be having this episode air on Sunday, April 21.

Still, there is a good bit to look forward to here in advance! One of the great things about a long-running show like this is that it does afford you an opportunity to take on a lot of different stories and ideas you would not be able to otherwise. Take, for example, the opportunity to play around with a lot of pairings or situations you may not get that much of a chance to see otherwise.

Want to get a few more details now all about what you can see in this episode, titled “Steps Forward”? Then go ahead and view the When Calls the Heart season 11episode 3 synopsis below:

Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Bill (Jack Wagner) team up to investigate a case they believe shouldn’t be closed. The women of Hope Valley start a day care. Hickam (Ben Rosenbaum) and Mei (Amanda Wong) celebrate a milestone.

It is fairly strange for us to have a storyline here that does not mention what Elizabeth is up to, but given that Erin Krakow is the lead on the show, we tend to have a lot of confidence that one way or another, she will play a role. A lot of this season is about her relationship with Nathan and trying to get a chance to watch the two of them potentially develop something. Are they going to end up together? It is possible.

Meanwhile, we remain very much curious as to what we’re going to see from Lucas this season with him as a Governor. How will he be able to handle this responsibility? Will he be in Hope Valley a lot?

