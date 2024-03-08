When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 2: Nathan’s birthday

Yesterday, we share some of the first news regarding the When Calls the Heart season 11 premiere on Hallmark. Today, why not look more towards episode 2? The cable network was kind enough to release a lot of details in terms of what lies ahead already, and that includes this story titled “Tomorrow Never Knows.”

This story (airing on April 14) could be fun for a couple of different reasons, with the biggest one being that it’s a chance to celebrate a birthday. In particular, it’s a chance to celebrate Nathan’s birthday. Can Elizabeth and Allie work to make it special? We do love the idea of him being able to sit back and let someone else celebrate him, especially since for a lot of the past few seasons, we’ve seen a situation where he’s had to be more of the pursuer than someone who can relax and receive something from another character.

For a few more details now, check out the When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 2 synopsis below:

Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Allie (Jaeda Lily Miller) plan a birthday party for Nathan (Kevin McGarry). Lee (Kavan Smith) and Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) weigh business responsibilities against family time. Lucas (Chris McNally) settles into his role as governor.

We’ve noted this before, but one of the stories that we are most curious about right now has to be what is going on here with Lucas. After all, he’s in completely uncharted waters as the Governor and for the show, this is a world that they haven’t ventured in all that much. We’re confident that the politics presented here won’t be explicitly political per se, and the challenges he faces are more tied to how to help small communities like Hope Valley.

