The Gentleman season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big launch of season 1 today on Netflix, is there a chance that we see The Gentleman season 2 down the road? Or, is this one batch of episodes meant to be it?

Well, before we even get too much into that, let’s start with what you should like about this show in the event that you haven’t heard much about it already. It is coming to you courtesy of famed filmmaker Guy Ritchie, and it also has a great cast at its core including The White Lotus actor Theo James and Breaking Bad alum Giancarlo Esposito.

To get a few more details, just check out the official logline below:

THE GENTLEMEN sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizeable country estate – only to discover it’s part of a [drug] empire. Moreover, a host of unsavoury characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.

So where do things stand at the moment?

Let’s just say that, at least for now, nothing seems to have been decided. It feels like a lot of the cast is right now taking a wait-and-see approach on this, so we’ll have to wait and see how the show performs for the streamer. There is a chance that this could find a massive audience — or at least a percentage of one of The Night Agent.

The only real complication we foresee right now is that Ritchie has another television project on the go — The Donovans, a spin-off-of-sorts from Ray Donovan that is coming over to Paramount+. If The Gentlemen comes back, there may need to be a few things that are tweaked and/or figured out — but in the world of TV, obviously anything is possible here.

