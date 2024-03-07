Halo season 2 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get ourselves prepared to see Halo season 2 episode 7 on Paramount+ next week, absolutely there is a lot to prepare for!

So, where do we start here? A good place will just be by noting where the show currently stands! This is the penultimate episode of the season and whatever happens here is almost sure to carry over directly into the upcoming finale. We also know, thanks largely to the promo that has already been released (watch here), what a big part of the story is going to be.

We’re sure that this could be an insane concept for a lot of people out there, but we’re actually going to see a lot of Master Chief within his armor here! Who would have thought? We’re kidding to a certain extent here, but we also recognize that this has been one of the larger critiques that has been out there for this season so far. We do tend to think that the final two episodes are going to be pretty action-focused, so it feels quite clear that this is going to be something that he needs.

As for what the larger story for this episode is going to be, let’s just say that it has a lot to do with John just trying to make it to the Halo, no matter what. It is pretty clear to everyone at this point what sort of risk the Covenant provides, and that will be a part of the stakes as we continue to push forward.

In the end, let’s just say that this is a part of a given season where historically, a lot of stuff does tend to hit the fan. If a major character was going to die in some form, isn’t this the time in which it would happen?

