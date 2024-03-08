Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Season 14 episode 4 news

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We’ve been pretty lucky over the past few weeks to have episodes finally back on the air; is that trend going to continue?

Well, let’s just say there is no point stringing anything along, and we may as well share the bad news now: The Tom Selleck drama is not coming out with another episode tonight. This is the first hiatus of season 14, and unfortunately, we know that there are some others coming. The way the schedule works right now is that we’re going to get a new episode on March 15, and then another hiatus — one that will last an even longer period of the time. Based on what we’re seeing at present, let’s just say that we’re likely going to see the show off until April due to the NCAA Tournament.

For now, we suppose that it is probably best to not get too far ahead of ourselves — with that, go ahead and check out the full season 14 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Past Is Present” – Danny reunites with a troublesome teenager from a past case when the youth finds herself in danger. Also, Frank faces a difficult personnel decision close to home; Jamie grows suspicious when Henry is asked to be interviewed for an investigative web series; and Erin and Anthony investigate when Erin is the alleged target of a shooting, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Episode directed by Bridget Moynahan.

This feels like an episode that will be worth the wait, at least when it comes to Danny getting a blast from his past and Henry getting a big story of his own. Isn’t it often great when we get a chance to see that?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

