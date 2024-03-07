Animal Control season 2 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Cats and Monkeys’

Following the premiere tonight on Fox, is there more that can be said regarding Animal Control season 2 episode 2? We tend to think so!

After all, the plan for the Joel McHale comedy seems to be rolling out a lot of episodes over the course of the coming weeks, and it remains to be seen just how many people actually check them out or are even aware it is coming back. It is hard out there these days if you are a network TV comedy, and we’re not sure there is any evidence that this is going to change.

Want to get a few more details now on what is ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full Animal Control season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

Shred’s on the rebound, but Frank doesn’t share his newfound enthusiasm for dating. Emily enlists the team’s help beating Templeton’s precinct in an animal adoption competition. Patel stumbles on an investment opportunity, and Victoria waits on the world’s longest phone hold to set up her citizenship test in the all-new “Cats and Monkeys” episode of Animal Control airing Wednesday, March 13 (9:02-9:32 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ANC-202) (TV-14 D, L)

This episode is titled “Cats and Monkeys,” but if you follow along with this show regularly, then you know already that every episode follows a similar trend. There will certainly be some ridiculous comedy throughout and in general, season 2’s are where a lot of shows in this genre really start to find their voice. You can argue that even with McHale’s greatest scripted TV claim to fame in Community, it was the entire second season that it really came into its own. (Granted, it did show a few signs of life leading up to it.) Over the weeks ahead, we will get a much better sense of what is happening here.

What do you most want to see entering Animal Control season 2 episode 2 when it airs on Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are so many other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







