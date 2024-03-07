Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 renewal: Will it happen in March?

Is there a chance that we are going to hear about a Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 at some point in March? Can we have hope for it?

We should go ahead and note here for starters that trying to figure out whether or not a show like this will come out soon is hard. Why is that? There are a handful of reasons, but the main one is retention. At the time season 1 came out, it seemed like a LOT of people were watching. However, has some interest waned since that point? It is hard to know since Prime Video, like many other streamers out there, do not release numbers. We do think that the chances are high that it comes back for more, but we have also come to know over time that this is a particularly difficult thing to peg.

The one thing we can at least say is that executive producer Francesca Sloane is absolutely thinking more about ideas to keep things going. In a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what she had to say:

“We’re very proud of telling the story in the way that we did as one complete story, but you guys have to keep watching Season 1 to give us a Season 2. We definitely do have ideas for it.”

Our hope here is certainly that viewers keep watching and that at some point, another season happens — but we also do not think that this is something that is going to be hurried along. Just remember all the various boxes that need to be checked off here first! We have to wait and see more when it comes to possible budgets and actor availability — Donald Glover is in particular as busy as they come, so this is not someone you can throw into the show and then have it be successful immediately.

