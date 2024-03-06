Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 3/6/2024?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be seeing it back alongside both Chicago Fire and also Chicago PD? It’s hard to blame anyone for wanting more, especially based on what we’ve seen as of late! The last Chicago Fire was especially emotional, as we ended up saying goodbye to Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett.

Now, unfortunately, we do have to share the bad news: There is no new episode for any of these shows tonight. Not only that, but there is none the following week, either. Based on what we know at present, the plan is for all three to return on Wednesday, March 20. We have at least some details for what lies ahead here to better set the stage, including how Violet is going to move forward without Brett as her partner in the field.

Chicago Med season 9 episode 7, “Step on a Crack and Break Your Mother’s Back” (seriously, that’s the title) – 03/20/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ripley and Charles treat a patient with OCD. Hannah and Archer encounter a woman with a foreign object lodged in her heart. Crockett clashes with the Chief of Oncology. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 12 episode 7, “Red Flag” – 03/20/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Violet clashes with her new partner. Severide discovers a hidden stash of money on a call and squares off against the cops working the case. Mouch gets a parking ticket. TV-14

Chicago PD season 11 episode 7, “The Living and the Dead” – Unfortunately, there are no other details for this episode available as of this writing — but isn’t that a pretty imposing name? Rest assured, it is also set for March 20.

Ultimately, this hiatus is tied to the fact that the One Chicago shows only have thirteen episodes this season, a consequence of the AMPTP taking so long to give writers and actors a good deal. NBC wants to keep them all on the air until May, and these productions need time to bank more episodes.

