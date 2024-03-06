Young Sheldon series finale: Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik to appear

For everyone out there excited to see the Young Sheldon series finale on CBS this May, here is another reason to be.

Today, the folks at the network officially confirmed that you are going to have a chance to see both Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik appear in the flesh as Sheldon and Amy. This marks the first time that the two have appeared on-screen together since the series finale of the flagship show, which happened all the way back in May 2019. Given that Parsons has been involved in the prequel from the start, this has been something we’ve hoped for. However, we never wanted to take it for granted.

Of course, we will admit this — we are somewhat surprised that the network announced it in advance! Couldn’t they have left this a surprise until the episode actually aired? We wouldn’t have been altogether shocked.

As for what we predict we’ll be seeing across the series finale here, let’s just say this: Through the entirety of the show, we have heard Parsons’ voice as he narrates from a later period in Sheldon’s life. It would not come as a shock if the finale actually shows the character at that point, which would probably require both Parsons and Bialik to be aged up a bit.

Is this the last time we will see these two as the characters?

For now, we’d bank on that. We recognize that there is a Big Bang Theory spin-off in development right now at Max, but things are still a little uncertain when it comes to what that is, let alone who will be appearing in it. Take a wait-and-see approach with that.

What do you most want to see across the Young Sheldon series finale, and are you glad Sheldon and Amy will be appearing?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

