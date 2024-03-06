Avatar: The Last Airbender renewed for season 2, season 3

Mere days after its premiere, Netflix is not messing around with their Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation. Today, the streaming service confirmed that not only are they bringing the live-action adaptation back for a season 2, but also a season 3. The catch? That will be the final season.

So why announce a two-season renewal so soon? Well, our personal theory is that the streaming service likely knew that this was in the cards for a good while, and simply wanted to ensure that the viewership was there before giving it the green light. There is also likely a deliberateness to its two-season renewal, mostly due to the fact that there is a young cast here and the producers / the streaming service do not want them to age out of their characters. Don’t be altogether shocked in the event that these seasons are either filmed back to back or close to it.

We know that there was a lot of skepticism surrounding the release of this show and in all honesty, a lot of it was pretty warranted. Just remember for a moment that live-action versions of popular anime do not always work well, with Cowboy Bebop being one example of it. Reviews for this version of the Nickelodeon hit have been somewhat mixed — some are favorable, but not on the level that we saw from One Piece.

The hope would be that we are going to be able to see a season 2 premiere for this show at some point next year, but this is also one of those situations that can be a little complicated. After all, remember that there is SO much work that will need to be done here, and there are a lot of variables to production that simply cannot be rushed.

For now, let’s just be happy that Netflix did not draw out this process for some extremely long period of time, and that makes the future so much easier for all of us.

