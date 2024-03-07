Is Elsbeth new tonight on CBS, March 7, 2024?

Is Elsbeth new tonight on CBS? You can argue that it really should be, given that we are only one episode into its first season.

Unfortunately, we don’t always get what we want in the world of TV, and that is definitely the case here: The Carrie Preston series is off the air. Why is that? Well, the simple answer is that the State of the Union is set to be on at that time. However, this makes us wonder why CBS premiered the show when it did!

After all, consider this: They aren’t going to be airing the show during the NCAA Tournament so really, you’re going to be waiting until April to see Elsbeth back. This is after it started off its season in a pretty strong way this past week.

So what is the future going to hold for the show now? Well, we don’t think that any of the stories moving forward are not going to be that different from what you saw in the pilot. This is a lighthearted procedural where you will see Elsbeth do whatever she can in order to take on some difficult cases. It has a formula that is pretty tried and true but in the end, we tend to think that’s a good thing. There is a real yearning for shows like this these days, ones that will allow audiences to have a chance to escape into a world and have a good bit of fun. The success will be reflected in the ratings.

If there is one silver lining to the long break, it is probably this: By the time that Elsbeth is back, there’s a good chance you will see a lot of consecutive episodes straight through until the end.

