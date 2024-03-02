Elsbeth season 1 spoilers: Could Alicia Florrick appear?

Now that you’ve seen the Elsbeth series premiere on CBS, you likely caught at least one reference to The Good Wife. Was that mention of Cary an Easter egg, or a sign that the show could eventually transplant some characters from that show to the new one?

Well, we do think it makes sense to think about it, but there are some problems with the notion. For starters, the OG show was set in Chicago, whereas Elsbeth is set in New York City. It is hard to find ways to throw characters onto the new show … with one notable exception. After all, it was revealed on The Good Fight that Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) has moved to New York City, which means that she could be around in some capacity.

However, it does not seem as though that is a card that executive producers Robert and Michelle King are willing to play — at least not yet. Michelle King tells TVLine that Alicia is not working with the NYPD, so that doesn’t mean that a crossover is logical at this point. Meanwhile, Robert King joked that they would “check in with her when she kills someone.” (In other words, don’t expect Margulies to appear anytime soon.)

Meanwhile, star Carrie Preston herself noted that this show is really meant to stand more on its own, meaning that there is not pressure to have a lot of former cast members turn up:

“This is decidedly not The Good Wife, not The Good Fight. It’s its own world. It’s lighter, it’s comedic in nature … You’ve got this Case of the Week, and it’s dealing with crime and not politics. So we have a bunch of different new things. So it’s the same woman, but you don’t have to have watched those shows to dive into this show.”

Related – Check out more thoughts on the Elsbeth premiere ratings right now

Do you want to see any characters from The Good Wife / The Good Fight on Elsbeth moving forward?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







