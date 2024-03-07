Blue Bloods season 14 spoilers: Peter Hermann returning

With Blue Bloods season 14 currently set to be the final season, we’re sure that there is a list many fans have of actors they’d like to see back. Is Peter Hermann atop the list for many? Doesn’t he have to be?

The first thing that we should really do is outline what makes is character of Jack Boyle so interesting. For starters, he challenges Erin (Bridget Moynahan) in a way few others do. Their relationship is complicated and yet, it’s clear that there are still some feelings there. The mystery comes down mostly to how they will be expressed and/or explored within the weeks and months to come. Is there a chance that these two end up together by the end of the show? We can’t rule anything out.

For now, the biggest thing we can say is that you will be seeing Jack again. In a recent interview with Parade Moynahan confirmed that he will be coming back, and we hope he’ll have at least a couple of episodes between now and the planned series finale this fall. We have already seem some familiar faces return already this season, whether it be a Will Hochman as Joe or a Jennifer Esposito as Jackie.

Who still needs to be back? The most obvious name is Sami Gayle as Nicky, who was a huge part of the series for so many years. We’re hoping that she’ll have some sort of role before everything wraps up, even if it’s just a brief appearance. We realize that Blue Bloods has about as deep of a bench as any show out there, and with that it can be rather tricky to fit everyone in.

When is the next episode?

Think Friday, March 15 — there is a hiatus this week, the first of the season.

What do you want to see from Peter Hermann as Jack on Blue Bloods season 14?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

