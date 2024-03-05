Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 2: ‘Benjamin Franklin’

As you prepare to see Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 2 next week, there’s one thing we should say: Things are going to get weird. How can they not with a story titled “Benjamin Franklin,” and this could be the most extensive use of the historical figure in a present-day scripted show since The Office.

In general, the biggest question the MPU has to think about here is this: How do you find someone seemingly obsessed with Franklin? Where do they go? This is not the sort of person who typically turns up missing and in the end, they may need to utilize some different resources to get to their desired result.

Below, you can get a few more details courtesy of the Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

The MPU searches for a Benjamin Franklin aficionado after he suspiciously disappears during one of his city tours. Meanwhile, a new forensic scientist is hired (guest star Diana Bang) and the team attempts to manage her over-eager working style and Jason and Mike try to bond as new partners in the all-new “Benjamin Franklin” episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit airing Tuesday, March 12 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ALE-202) (TV-14 D, L, V)

In general, we tend to think that the goal for the entire second season should be trying to make these cases as creative and unique as possible. Given that there are now multiple missing-persons dramas on the air, we do think that in a way, the bar is set higher and there are greater challenges. Still, we are crossing our fingers that some (like this) can be navigated, and we will see some really entertaining stuff in the end.

Just know this — we aren’t getting a super-long season here. Whatever the producers are looking to bring to the table for Scott Caan and the rest of the cast, they will need to do quickly.

What do you most want to see moving into Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming soon.

