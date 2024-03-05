Shogun episode 4 spoilers: ‘The Eightfold Fence’

As you prepare to see Shogun episode 4 on Hulu next week, what more can we say about it now?

Well, before we actually get into the story for this fantastic show exclusively, let’s take a moment to address the title of “The Eightfold Fence.” The idea of such a thing actually dates back all the way to the 8th century, where it symbolized a way for Japan to separate itself from other worlds and cultures. Isolationism is a part of the country’s history, and it is also an idea that is being explored through this show as well. There are so many different concepts and people that Shogun is exploring, and it is almost a reason why we wish this show was significantly more expansive than it is. This is a world that is ripe for more content, especially in such a grand and big-budget way.

Let’s just put it like this: There is a reason why viewer response to the series so far has been so positive. You have compelling characters, a unique world, and some stunning visuals. We just hope that it continues for the rest of the season.

As you prepare for Shogun episode 4 in particular, our advice is to brace yourselves for even more violence. This is indicated further via the short episode 4 synopsis:

Blackthorne and Mariko test their new alliance as they train Toranaga’s gun regiment for war.

While there were a lot of important character moments in the first three installments here, we’d argue that there was also a lot of world-building. There have been comparisons to Game of Thrones online and like with that show, the producers here have needed to take their time to give you introductions to all of the people and politics. Now that some of that is out of the way, you can now dive more into a greater depth of the story at large.

What do you most want to see entering Shogun episode 4?

Beyond this, what have you thought about the first three episodes? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







