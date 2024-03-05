Night Court season 2 episode 11 spoilers: Brent Spiner returns!

As you prepare to see Night Court season 2 episode 11 on NBC next week, there is so much to be excited about — especially if you love the original show.

After all, moving into this upcoming episode you are going to be seeing Brent Spiner return as Bob Wheeler after SO many years. The actor obviously has so many other great credits to his name, including Star Trek: The Next Generation. Still, this feels like a sort-of homecoming and it is an opportunity for us to have all sorts of fun with him back in court. This may not be the only storyline that we get over the course of this episode, but it is definitely what excites us the most at present.

Want to get a bit more in the way of news on what’s ahead? Then go ahead and check out the Night Court season 2 episode 11 synopsis below:

03/12/2024 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Tuesday) : Surprises are in store for Dan when the Wheelers return to court after more than 30 years. Abby seeks a psychic in hopes of ending an argument she had with her late father. Brent Spiner, Annie O’Donnell, Kate Micucci and Julia Sweeney guest star. TV-PG

Of course, we hope that the Spiner appearance here is a way for viewers to check out this episode in greater numbers — after all, we want to see a season 3 renewal here! Also, we don’t want to just forget about the Big Bang Theory reunion here with Melissa Rauch and Micucci, who had a sizable arc on the CBS sitcom as Lucy.

The bad news to report…

There are only a few more episodes to go this season. Due to the strikes last year (or rather, the AMPTP not giving writer or actors a fair deal in a reasonable amount of time), just about every network show is dealing with a reduced count this year. We just have to enjoy the show while it is here and then hope for more.

