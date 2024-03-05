Deal or No Deal Island episode 3 preview: More chaos ahead!

As we prepare to see Deal or No Deal Island episode 3 on NBC next week, let’s just say this: We were ready for more of a mess. This show is both completely baffling and completely entertaining. Even though we still have no real clue how much of the show works beyond the classic Deal or No Deal game, how much does that really matter? What matters is that you have some classic reality TV elements here including strategy, friendships, betrayal, and of course people fighting with each other.

Let’s put it this way — when you are giving away the sort of money that this show is, doesn’t it feel inevitable that you are going to be seeing some players go at it? We tend to think so:

For a few more details, check out the full Deal or No Deal Island episode 3 synopsis below:

03/11/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : With the largest prize in “Deal or No Deal” history on the line, the 11 remaining players compete at dizzying heights. With tensions high, a fight breaks out as one player makes a game-altering decision. Joe Manganiello hosts. TV-PG L

At a certain point, we do wonder whether or not Joe is going to sit back and wonder how he found himself mixed up in all of this silliness — though we may not be there as of yet.

Where things stand as of right now

Well, Boston Rob is clearly in big trouble, and he also knows that he’s in big trouble. Not only is he the biggest target out there, but he also has his whole army of allies already. Claudia already seems to be out for revenge after Jamil was taken out by Kim, and let’s just say that this could be somewhat of a storyline to watch out for. Honestly, we can’t wait to see some of that play out.

What do you most want to see moving into Deal or No Deal Island episode 3 on NBC next week?

