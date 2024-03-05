Good Trouble season 6 renewal: Why isn’t it happening?

With tonight serving as the emotional Good Trouble series finale on Freeform, this feels like a perfect time to discuss season 6 … or a lack thereof. Why are we not getting more of the Cierra Ramirez drama? There is no question that this show has a dedicated following, and its history also goes all the way back to The Fosters over on ABC Family. Few cable shows in history have the sort of journey that characters like Mariana and Callie.

So why end things now? The answer is complicated, and it’s not so much about just one thing. Instead, it is a combination of factors, including some that are completely out of this show’s control.

First and foremost, let’s take a moment to look at the massive changes that have transpired behind the scenes at Freeform the past few years. With the rise in streaming services, fewer and fewer young viewers are checking out cable. Unfortunately, this is a show that was made primarily with young people in mind. Freeform is wrapping up a good bit of their scripted programming, and that includes some genuine surprises like Cruel Summer.

Now, you can argue that Good Trouble did not have the best performance in the world when it comes to live ratings. Its streaming viewership helped to make up for it, but shows get more and more expensive as they go along and because of that, this may have been the time where the powers-that-be decided to move forward and say goodbye to this enormous show family.

Is there always a chance for additional specials or a TV movie at some point down the road?

The biggest lesson that we have learned over the years is pretty clear — never say never. There is always a chance that the show could surprise us! We’d love a reunion or something else that would enable these characters to come back together.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

