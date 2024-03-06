Family Law season 3 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

Based on where things stand right now in the season, we don’t think we need to say that Family Law season 3 episode 9 is significant. We are closing in on the conclusion to this season! There are only two episodes left and with that, things are only going to get more emotional the rest of the way!

With this very thing in mind, let’s go ahead and present some of the first details here about “Catch 22,” one that may end up being among the more emotional stories that you see across all of television in general moving forward. Check out the full Family Law season 3episode 9 synopsis below for more:

Abby’s (Jewel Staite, “Firefly,” “The L.A. Complex”) client, Naomi, wants a medically assisted death before Alzheimer’s destroys her capacity to consent, but with time running out, Naomi’s grieving son seeks a court order to block her access. The episode was written by Sonja Bennett and directed by Agam Darshi (#309). Original airdate 3/13/2024.

Will any events in this episode fully translate over to the family? That can be hard to tell, given that Abby does tend to have a new case every single episode. Nonetheless, we do tend to think that if nothing else, there will be some emotional or thematic ties … and that the final episode will leave you wanting more.

Just in case you do want to go ahead and get more insight on said finale, all you have to do is look below…

SEASON FINALE – When a DNA test reveals that Carla’s daughter was switched at birth, Abby (Jewel Staite, “Firefly,” “The L.A. Complex”) fights for her client’s right to know her biological child. Meanwhile at home, Sofia’s (Eden Summer Gilmore “Riverdale,” “The Good Doctor”) school essay on “secrets” makes Abby question whether all the work she’s done to stay sober was worth it. The episode was written by Susin Nielsen and directed by Andy Mikita (#310). Original airdate 3/20/2024.

