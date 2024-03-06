Is Abbott Elementary new tonight with season 3 episode 6?

Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC? Given how popular this show is, there is a case to be made for wanting it every single week!

Unfortunately, we also are well-aware of the fact that this is not possible, even if it undoubtedly would be a pretty awesome thing to behold. Given that there are only so many episodes in this strike-shortened season, we have to be prepared for hiatuses here and there — even with the late premiere! With all of this in mind, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: The Quinta Brunson series will not be airing tonight.

If there is a silver lining to all of this, though, it is that you are going to see two episodes coming up here sooner rather than later, and that is a cause for celebration! Episode 6 is actually going to air following the Oscars on Sunday, so be prepared in advance for it to air at a potentially strange time. (It is listed right now as 10:32 p.m. Eastern on March 10, but that could very well change.) Meanwhile, the show is move back to its normal time on the schedule when you get around to March 13.

Want to learn more about both of these episodes? Rest assured, we are happy to help! We’ve got a couple of synopses below that very-much set the stage for some interesting stories ahead…

Season 3 episode 6, “William R. Abbott” – Abbott Elementary is deemed a Philadelphia historical landmark, much to Ava and Janine’s delight; however, Barbara and Melissa are not as impressed. The school plans a celebration in honor of its namesake, but not everything goes as planned. (TV-PG, L)

Season 3 episode 7, “Librarian” – Janine spearheads a pilot program that brings a librarian to Abbott; however, when friction arises with one of the teachers, it strains Janine’s relationships with both parties. Meanwhile, both Melissa and Jacob deal with some big changes at home. (TV-PG, L)

