NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 4: Will Lucy, Whistler get married?

We certainly entered NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 4 with some high hopes when it comes to the Whistler – Lucy storyline. These are two characters who have been together for a good while, and they had a chance to do a really fun undercover case in this episode!

To be specific, this is one where the two had to pretend to be a married couple at a luxury resort and within some of that, were able to have discussions about their own possible marriage down the road. We learned in here that being married is not something that Lucy has always considered, but we also tend to think personally that this is really just about being with the right person. What we love about the way some of these discussions were presented is that it wasn’t so much about conflict; rather, we were able to just see some discussions between the two. This entire case can be viewed as some sort of stepping stone, as we think they were each reminded during this case why they are a great couple.

After all, remember here that they communicate really well, they know how to handle stress, and they are there for each other in hard times. Also, they make each other laugh and we tend to think that’s important.

Does this storyline mean that these two characters are about to run their way to the nearest altar? Hardly, but we certainly think it is evidence that this show is going to explore the idea more and more over time. Just remember that NCIS: Hawaii is in many ways your classic crime procedural, and one of the things we have known about them over the past few decades is that they take their time with any and all romantic subplots. If we get a wedding at some point, odds are it will feel 100% earned.

What did you think about the events of the Lucy – Whistler storyline on tonight’s NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode?

