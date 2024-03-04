Baywatch reboot reportedly in the works at Fox

Decades after its original premiere, Baywatch is clearly a concept that networks and studios just cannot quit. Remember the movie reboot? Well, that didn’t work, but now Fox is reportedly developing a TV reboot of their own.

According to TVLine, here is how the network is currently describing the project:

Daring ocean rescues, pristine beaches, and iconic red bathing suits are back, along with a whole new generation of Baywatch lifeguards, who navigate complicated, messy personal lives in this action-packed reboot that demonstrates there’s the family you’re born into and the family you find.

The reboot is coming from 90210 2.0 and Reign alum Lara Olsen — could it actually work? Consider us skeptical, at least for now. The original Baywatch was both a product of its time as well as its talent, and not even Dwayne Johnson and/or Zac Efron could turn the movie into a success. The biggest thing that could work for it is that there is always a desire for escapism with shows set in warm, tropical locations … and also ones that revolve around rescue teams to a certain degree.

Personally, we would lean at least somewhat into comedy on a show like this, mostly because it is hard to see this being able to do the action sequences on the scale of a 9-1-1 or a Chicago Fire. There have to be some other ways that it could stand out, and we do think that a big part of it could have to do with some of its characters at present.

In the end, we’ll just have to see what happens with this project — and whether or not it ultimately makes it to air. Fox is no stranger to reboots, as they recently tried their hand with a new version of Fantasy Island. There were some things about it that worked but at the same time, it never got all that much traction when it comes to ratings.

What do you want to see about a possible Baywatch reboot over at Fox?

