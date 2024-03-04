Tracker season 2: Is Justin Hartley series closing in on renewal?

Even though it has only been on the air for a few weeks, does a Tracker season 2 renewal feel inevitable over at CBS? Well, let’s just put it this way — we would be shocked if it doesn’t happen at this point.

After all, why not talk about things further when it comes to ratings? Per TVLine, last night’s new episode of the Justin Hartley series ended up drawing 7.4 million viewers, a decent increase from the week prior. This marks the third straight week where the show has displayed some element of growth, and isn’t that pretty darn impressive, all things considered?

Obviously, Tracker got off to a great start in the ratings, largely due to the fact that it aired after the Super Bowl. However, since that time it has performed well largely due to its own strength, and it has outperformed even its lead-in (The Equalizer) in some recent airings. That is almost always a clear sign of a hit, and the show is also boosting CSI: Vegas airing after the fact. It feels clear to us that Tracker is doing everything that CBS could have wanted for it and then some.

We do believe that there is some merit in announcing a renewal sooner rather than later, mostly to allow viewers to feel all the more confident through the remainder of the season. However, it’s also not that necessary. We have a hard time thinking (at least for now) that anyone out there is going to feel like this show is going to be canceled. Four episodes is at this point a pretty nice sample size, and given that this is a new show, financially it may not be as challenging to bring it back as one that has been on the air for several years already.

