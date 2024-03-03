Tracker season 1 episode 5 return date for Justin Hartley, cast

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to see a Tracker season 1 episode 5 return date? If you want more, it is hard to blame you!

First and foremost here, let’s just go ahead and share the bad news: You are going to be waiting a little while longer to see the Justin Hartley show back on the air. Specifically, it won’t be on come March 10. This marks the first time since before the Super Bowl that we didn’t have an episode.

So why the break? The answer here is pretty simple, and it has to do with the Oscars airing on that day. CBS doesn’t want to lose viewership versus an awards show, especially when you have a popular first-year show that wants to be around for a good while. There is another installment titled “St. Louis” coming on March 17, and there is certainly going to be a lot more coming up here after the fact.

Hopefully, the hiatus here is going to be an opportunity for viewers to check out Tracker in the event that they are a little bit behind, and that could help for the stretch to come.

So what lies ahead here?

At the time of this writing CBS has not provided a synopsis for what lies ahead, but we do tend to think in general that this show has somewhat of a formula. Every episode features Colter taking on some sort of dangerous case in a different part of the country, and he’s continue to keep doing that — while at the same time tackling some emotional stuff when it comes to his past. There are some short-term stories here, and also one that will end up being relevant for the majority of the season.

Hopefully, by the end of the spring, we’ll have a chance to see whether or not that season 2 happens — but for now, we’re pretty hopeful.

