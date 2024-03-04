The Terminal List: Dark Wolf premiere date: March 2024 update

For those who do not know, The Terminal List is going to be coming back to Prime Video — albeit in an unconventional method. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series currently in the works starring Taylor Kitsch, and we’ve heard a few exciting updates over the past several weeks. Take, for example, the news that Luke Hemsworth is going to play some sort of a role!

Now that we’ve said all of this, are we going to be getting some news on a premiere date from now until the end of March? This is obviously a show and a world that we wanted to see sooner rather than later, especially since it has been so long since the first season actually aired.

Unfortunately, we do tend to think that we’re going to be stuck waiting a little bit longer than anyone wants to get some other news on what lies ahead here. The absolute earliest we’re going to be seeing the show back, at least per our own estimations, is when we get around to either the end of this year or, more than likely, 2025. That means that we’re probably at least six months away from more premiere date news, if not even longer than that.

As painful as that may be, the most important thing is that Amazon does get this show right. When you think about this series alongside Reacher, they are clearly trying to establish a brand with action dramas front and center. This could be a cornerstone of a lot of what they are hoping to bring to the table, and there is an inherent amount of pressure that comes along with that! After all, you need to get every part of the production right or potentially risk that people are going to jump ship. Prequels are all about depth, so you have to nail much of this from start to finish.

