Death and Other Details season 1 finale cliffhanger: Who died?

We aren’t going to sit here and pretend that we are shocked by at least one part of the Death and Other Details season 1 finale cliffhanger. Didn’t it make sense that another character was going to die?

Of course, here is where things get more interesting — not actually knowing who the deceased character is!

Here is what we can say — after a time jump, Imogene managed to thwart and defeat her own mother Kira (a.k.a. Viktor Sams) with the help of Rufus Cotesworth and some of her friends. She’s gone and yet, someone (or, rather, someone’s body parts) fell from a ski lift in the closing seconds. She was present for the moment alongside some of her new-found friends in Teddy, Leila, and Jules, who could easily be their own sort of crime-solving quartet moving forward.

So … who actually died? There is a legitimate theory here that the deceased here is actually a totally new character and not someone we’re meant to know. It is possible that these characters got to know some new faces during the time jump and by virtue of that, there’s room to explore a lot of stuff within this moving forward.

On the flip side, though, it is also possible here that this is someone we did not necessarily see in the closing minutes who was still important to the show. Is it possible it was Rufus? He wasn’t there on the ground in the final scene and while we can’t imagine that the producers want to kill off Mandy Patinkin’s character, it would make for a pretty dramatic twist!

Personally, we wonder at the time of this writing if the producers even know who died — or, if this is more a question to be explored down the line.

What did you think about the big Death and Other Details season 1 finale cliffhanger?

