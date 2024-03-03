Death and Other Details season 2: More hope for renewal?

Given that tomorrow night marks the big finale for Death and Other Details season 1 at Hulu, why not think about season 2? We do remain hopeful that more is going to be coming,

Of course, we are also aware that a renewal for a show like this is one of the hardest things that one can possibly gauge, and for a myriad of different reasons. Take, for starters, the simple fact here that Hulu does not release viewership publicly, let alone the budget and/or what they are willing to spend on a show like this. The only thing that we can express as a certain measure of hope is this: The streaming service continues to put a good bit of effort into promoting the series. The more that we see on that, the more we feel that they are not giving up on it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more DEATH AND OTHER DETAILS videos!

For one example of what we are talking about here, consider the fact that there is a big caviar campaign going on with the show — check it out via the official Instagram. This is the sort of thing that brings some immediate encouragement to the idea that they still care about the show and want it to be successful.

Personally, we do think that one of the biggest gifts that Death and Other Details could still have is one related to word of mouth. Since it does not have a whole lot of big stars save for Mandy Patinkin, it has to rely on creative marketing, social media, and people spreading the news to their family and friends. This is why we’d advise you to tell everyone you know to watch the show if they haven’t already. Just don’t spoil any of the mystery along the way — that is a part of the fun.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Death and Other Details and the finale right now

How are you feeling when it comes to a Death and Other Details season 2 renewal at Hulu?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back here — there are a ton of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







