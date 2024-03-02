Death and Other Details season 1 finale: The best cliffhanger

As many of you may be aware at this point, the two-episode finale of Death and Other Details on Hulu is mere days away! With that, why not talk further about cliffhangers?

Obviously, the idea of doing something like this is a big risk when you do not know if you’re going to be renewed. Hulu has yet to announce anything and without ratings to go on (streamers don’t tend to reveal such info to the public), it can be pretty hard to read what they will want to do here. A cliffhanger is at least a way to generate buzz and build up even more excitement for the future, and we also tend to think it works really well within a show like this.

So what would the best cliffhanger be? It has to be tied to death in some way … right? Here are a few possibilities.

Viktor Sams is killed – Is there a chance that the season 1 Big Bad actually was just a piece of a larger puzzle? We wouldn’t rule it out, but the show has already done similar themes with that this season courtesy of Winnie working for Sams. It could be hard to pull off.

Another major character is killed for unrelated reasons – What if the Sams case is resolved and, shortly after, someone takes out a member of the Chun family? Would the show be so bold as to kill off Rufus? If you feel like there is more to explore with a certain major character, there could be some meat on this metaphorical bone.

Go the Only Murders in the Building season 2 route – It worked so well with Paul Rudd! Do a time jump, bring on board a big name, and then kill them off. It allows you to separate yourself from season 1 and yet, still keep people excited in the future.

What do you think the best cliffhanger would be after the Death and Other Details season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

