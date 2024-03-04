The Good Doctor season 7 episode 3: A return date change?

If you were hoping to see The Good Doctor season 7 episode 3 sooner rather than later, let’s just say we have some unfortunate news.

Once upon a time, there were some suggestions that the episode “Critical Support” would be coming on the air tomorrow night. Unfortunately, a handful of things have changed — namely, ABC’s plan to air a Super Tuesday-themed election special in the show’s timeslot. If that wasn’t enough, there is also not going to be a new episode on Tuesday, March 12. ABC has confirmed that episode 3 is now set to air on March 19, which feels an eternity away at this point.

Could this delay hurt the show’s performance in the ratings? There is a chance of that, but at the same time ABC may not be all the worried about it. Since this is the final season for The Good Doctor, they are probably not as worried about ratings as they would otherwise be. At this point, their top priority is simply that there is full closure to some of the storylines for Shaun Murphy and some other characters. This is a way for the network to build some goodwill, which they can then use to convince more people to watch their other shows down the road.

If you have not read too much in the way of information about “Critical Support” as of yet, we suggest you check out the synopsis below:

Shaun continues to be tested by Charlie when their newest case prompts her incessant stream of questions – all in pursuit of an answer. Meanwhile, Morgan struggles on who to name as guardian for Baby Eden should anything happen to her.

Rest assured that the delay in episode 3 does not mean a change for the season 7 episode count — there will just be further tweaks to the schedule down the road.

