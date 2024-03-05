And Just Like That season 3 premiere date: March 2024 update

With us now in the month of March, is there anything more that we can say on the subject of And Just Like That season 3? Do we have the faintest idea at all of when the show could end up premiering?

Of course, we do think that the end of season 2 leaves the door open for a lot of possibilities. Carrie Bradshaw, for example, has a lot to assess when it comes to her future. Meanwhile, Sara Ramirez will not be back in the role of Che. There are a lot of open doors to be explored for several characters, and not much in the way of scoop, at least for the time being.

Basically, a lot of what we are saying at present here is meant to set up one simple statement: There is no And Just Like That season 3 premiere date news to share for this month, other than of course the fact that it will be coming out in 2025. It is possible that closer to the end of the year, we do get something that represents more of a proper announcement.

Until then, we would say to mostly look out for news about casting and/or the story over the next few months. While we do think that there are some secrets the producers will likely keep close to the vest, other announcements could come out here and there. The only thing that we would say with confidence is simply this: If there is a HUGE surprise like a Kim Cattrall cameo, make sure that nobody finds a way to get it out there to the press in advance. That was meant to be a jaw-dropper within the show itself.

