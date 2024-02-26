Sara Ramirez leaving And Just Like That, role of Che Diaz

Following two seasons as Che Diaz on And Just Like That, it seems as though Sara Ramirez will not be returning.

According to a new report from Variety, the character is not set to come back for the upcoming third season. What’s the reason for that? Sources tell the aforementioned publication that the story for Che had reached a natural end point following their relationship with Miranda going south. It did feel like it would be progressively harder to feature them in stories moving forward, so we can’t say that we are altogether shocked by the news today.

For the two seasons that Che was a part of this universe, there is no denying they were a controversial entry — largely because of what Miranda did close to the end of season 1. They really found themselves in a position on the show where it was hard to win with the fans, especially once they and Miranda were out in Los Angeles and separated from much of the group.

With Che now out of the picture, the focus shifts back to Miranda and whatever the plans could be for that character moving forward. Given that Cynthia Nixon got a lot of material through the first two seasons that was about soul-searching, we have a hard time thinking that we are being built up for something altogether different at this point.

Unfortunately, it will be a good while before we have a chance to see any of these stories on Max at all — for now, the plan appears to be to bring back And Just Like That for more episodes at some point in 2025. (Fingers crossed, we are looking it being earlier on in the year as opposed to down the road.)

Related – Get some more news on when And Just Like That will kick off production

What do you think about Sara Ramirez not being a part of And Just Like That season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







