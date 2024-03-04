Will Trent season 2 spoilers: More of the title character’s journey

As we prepare ourselves for the next new episode of Will Trent season 2 in a matter of days, there are so many things to be psyched about!

Obviously, this is one of those shows that continues to present a lot of great mysteries, and you better believe that this is not going to change. What will make this season a little different, of course, is the opportunity to dive more into what makes Will, Angie, and the rest of the main characters tick. That’s the luxury that comes with having another season; you already know who a lot of these people are, and that presents an opportunity to get into a lot of other great content as well.

Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Daniel Thomsen had to say about the emotional challenges coming up for these characters, starting with Will himself:

“We wanted to start the season with Will working on himself … He’s got a lot to explore with his new relationship to his family, and whether or not he is going to be able to find a living relative to talk to, so I think that put him in a place where he wasn’t as codependent as normal.”

Obviously, this is a journey that could take a little bit of time, but isn’t it potentially a fun thing to really dive into more and more as the season goes along? For the time being, this is at least how we look at it personally. Each episode could bring with it a new personal subplot!

Also, the good thing right now is that the writers should not feel any pressure to rush through some of these stories. While there is no season 3 renewal as of yet, all signs point to that happening.

