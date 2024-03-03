Saturday Night Live season 49: Will Lily Gladstone host?

Is there a chance that we are going to be seeing Lily Gladstone host Saturday Night Live at some point this season? Make no mistake — this is very much a role she wants! Whether or not that happens, of course, remains to be seen.

For now, here is some of what we can say: It does appear as though the Killers of the Flower Moon actress has a great case to be made for it right now. This is the peak of her career to this point, and there are also still several episodes still to come this season. Also, it would be a chance for her to show a very-different side to her as a performer after being a part of an intensely seriously movie.

Speaking on this subject further to People Magazine, here is just some of what Lily had to say:

“That’s been probably a dream that I’ve held on my own … It’s like my parents — and I think it’s just what people say when you have an aspiration to act, and they want to encourage you as a kid — it’s like, ‘Oh, you’ll get an Oscar one day.’ So it almost just becomes a platitude. But the thing that I’ve always wanted to do if I’ve had this moment is to host SNL.”

We certainly think that Lorne Michaels and the rest of the production staff is probably listening to this and with that in mind, this is largely going to be a measure of whether or not the schedules work out and if there are hosts already lined up the rest of the season.

For us personally, we can say that we always want there to be hosts for this show who truly love and appreciate it. This makes the end result of them getting there all the more rewarding. Take, when Travis Kelce hosted it after watching as a kid.

