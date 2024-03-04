The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: March 2024 update

Now that we are into the month of March, are we able to say something more when it comes to The White Lotus season 3 and a possible premiere date?

If you are reading this article, we don’t have to tell you that there is some enthusiasm out there for the next chapter of the Mike White anthology series. It has been confirmed already that season 3 is being set in Thailand and beyond just that, there is a rather large ensemble of people on board. Early teases tend to suggest that we are going to see an even bigger and broader story than ever before and personally, we’re just hoping for a chance to see some sort of further closure on Tanya’s death. Can someone get justice for what happened? The only person, at least so far, who knows her in season 3 is Natasha Rothwell, and that is provided that she’s still playing Belinda from season 1.

There is a chance that we do get something more about The White Lotus season 3 over the course of this month, but it will probably not be tied to a premiere date. Instead, it is our feeling that we’re going to learn a little bit more about either casting or the story itself, with the plan being to bring the show back in 2025. We don’t tend to think that HBO is going to deviate all that much from this, largely because there is no real reason for the network to do just that.

For now, the most important thing right now is making sure that the story lives up to the hype, and also that nothing is rushed behind the scenes. People will wait for quality — that has been proven here time and time again.

