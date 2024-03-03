Ted Lasso season 4 renewal: Could it happen in March 2024?

With us now firmly into March 2024, are we finally on the cusp of some Ted Lasso news starting to come to the forefront?

We recognize that on paper, it might feel ridiculous to even suggest that something like this is going to happen. However, there is a method to the madness here! Over the past few months, there has started to be some light speculation regarding the future of the franchise. Multiple cast members have said that they would like to come back to the soccer comedy, and we do tend to think that there are certainly spin-offs that are possible. Heck, we even saw one hinted at during the season 3 finale! It is also worth noting that Apple TV+ never confirmed that season 3 is the end of the road.

Now, let’s go ahead and offer some sort of an update as to where things could stand this month. We do think there is a small chance that we could hear something about the future of the franchise before March wraps, but we tend to think a broader timeframe is more realistic. For us personally, our hope is that we’re going to be able to learn something more by the summer, mostly because at that point we’ll be a year out from the end of the last season and if you want to keep things going, we do think it benefits you to announce something.

Of course, does an announcement have to mean that you end up seeing another season or a spin-off soon? Hardly, but just the thought that more is coming will be heartening enough. Letting us in on some future plans would at least allow us to feel more hopeful that we could see what’s next at some point in 2025 or early 2026.

