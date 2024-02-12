Ted Lasso season 4: Another update on the future?

Are we starting to get closer to news on a Ted Lasso season 4? Well, it really depends on what you define here as “close.”

For now, here is what we can say — there has been chatter over the future of the franchise over the past few months, mostly due to various reports and/or cast members expressing some interest in wanting to keep things going. Now, there is at least some reporting that suggests we could be getting some sort of announcement over the next few months.

Speaking in a new interview on The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast, co-host Lesley Goldberg had some interesting comments regarding what the future could be here:

…Sources tell me that we’re going to have some sort of resolution on what the future of the franchise is by the summer if not sooner. That’s still a few months away … I’ve mentioned on the show before [that] Sudeikis misses playing that character. So yeah, the wait is not over but I wouldn’t put money on this show being over.

Now, we should go ahead and note here that the world of Ted Lasso could exist in a handful of different ways. There could be a proper season 4 where the Richmond gang finds a way to get back together. Meanwhile, there is also a chance that there is a spin-off or something else in the universe in that form. Remember for a moment here that one about a women’s version of the team was floated during the season 3 finale during a conversation between Keeley and Rebecca. At the very least, that seems to be a possibility right now.

We’ve said in the past that personally, we’d love to see Ted finding a way to have both the team and also his son with him in the UK — there has to be a way to make that work without something bad happening with Michelle, right?

What do you think about the chances of a Ted Lasso season 4, let alone a spin-off?

