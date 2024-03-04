Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 6: Dealing with death

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to see Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 6 following the two-story event tonight. We’re only getting a single episode on March 11, but rest assured it’s an important one.

After all, one of the good things about sitcoms is that you can actually tackle serious subjects in unique and interesting ways without making viewers uncomfortable. Because this one in particular has such a mixture of generations and cultures, it is even easier for this to transpire. You’ll see a lot of that throughout “A Tablespoon of Dad,” which takes a look at death and how certain characters handle it.

Below, you can check out the full Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 6 synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

“A Tablespoon of Dad” – When Dottie moves her husband Max’s urn into Bob and Abishola’s living room, everyone is forced to confront their views on death and the afterlife. Also, Goodwin pits Douglas and Kofo against each other in a battle for Dottie’s vacant MaxDot office, on the CBS Original series BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, Monday, March 11 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Given that this is the final season of the sitcom, we do tend to think personally that every episode we see is going to have a certain significance to it. The writers likely knew at the start of the season what they wanted the finale to look like (at least thematically), and that has enabled them the opportunity to slowly build towards that. Make no mistake that we welcome that, and are pretty darn excited to see what the story is going to look like the rest of the way.

Of course, we’re also going to miss the show — even if five seasons is a decent run at this point in TV.

