NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 4 video: Lucy, Whistler undercover

Tomorrow night on NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 4, you are going to see a storyline that should make a lot of Kacy fans quite happy. After all, the two characters are getting to engage in a storyline that we often love to see on crime procedurals like this with a fan-favorite couple at the center!

So, what is it? Basically, Lucy Tara and Kate Whistler are going to go undercover together as a couple in order to solve a case — and they will be doing it as newlyweds here, no less! If you head over to TVLine, you can see a sneak peek where the two spend time together at a resort in order to get information, and there’s certainly something quite fun about it.

There are two things that stand out to us in particular about this case. First and foremost, it almost reminds us a little bit of the first season of The White Lotus, which was of course set in Hawaii. Meanwhile, this could almost be a fun little trial run for Lucy and Whistler as a married couple. Given how long they’ve been together at this point we do think larger commitments are going to be a part of their story down the road, so why not start exploring that in a few different ways? It gets them talking more and more about serious subjects, while at the same time still doing their job.

Ultimately, we’d be down for watching dozens of undercover cases for these characters if the show goes that route — for now, though, we’ll just enjoy this as an occasional treat we are able to sit back and enjoy.

The only bit of bad news that we have to share here is that on the other side of this episode, there will be a brief hiatus — which was bound to happen when you think about the amount of time between now and May.

