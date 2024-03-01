NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 4 video: A Sam Hanna question

In just a handful of days you are going to be seeing NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 4 on CBS — so what can you expect to see?

Well, at this point let’s just start off here by noting that Sam Hanna, once again, is going to have a role to play in the story! If you head over to the official YouTube page for the franchise, you can see a sneak peek that reveals that LL Cool J’s character is lending a helping hand with the investigation. Not only that, but it also does appear as though he has contacts all over the place! That at least makes some sense given the amount of experience he has as a federal agent, even if a lot of it is back in Los Angeles.

Tennant does indicate in this preview that she’s grateful for the help, but we know that questions remain about why he is still in Hawaii. That is the big question. After all, there was more of a direct conversation about it on this past episode! We do tend to think that eventually, we will get a little more insight on this, and that everything is building up to more of a specific conclusion. This is not a particularly long season so within a few episodes, we personally think that a lot more will be made clear.

Beyond just the Sam part of the story, this sneak peek does also reveal that there’s another chance for Lucy and Kate to potentially work together — which, of course, is almost always welcome. We know that Tori Anderson’s character will always be a part of the show thanks to her personal relationship with Lucy, but seeing them out together in the field? Always fun.

