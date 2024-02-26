NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Dead on Arrival’

As we prepare to check out NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 4 on CBS next week, what more can we say about it?

Well, for starters, let’s kick things off by looking at the title: “Dead on Arrival.” Doesn’t that seem like the perfect action movie? It certainly feels that way! This, at least on paper, feels like a standard episode of the series … but there is always room for a twist or two around every corner. Let’s just say to go ahead and be prepared for that.

Below, you can check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 4 synopsis with other details as to what lies ahead:

“Dead on Arrival” –When a Navy pilot is found murdered at a local military resort, the team goes undercover to discover a criminal enterprise hiding in plain sight, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, March. 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What is happening beyond that?

Well, let’s just say that this is going to be the last installment of the Vanessa Lachey series before we get to a brief hiatus. There are going to be a few of these, even with the late start, due to the limited number of episodes. If there is a season 4 down the road, there will be a chance for there to be a larger episode count at that point.

For now, let’s enjoy what it is that we have, and that there are going to be some opportunities here and there to get to know a little bit more about some of these characters. Even within a shorter season like this, doesn’t every single person deserve their own moment in the sun? We tend to think so.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates as we move forward in the season.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







