NCIS season 21 episode 5 return date hopes: ‘The Plan’

After tonight’s new episode, do you want to get the NCIS season 21 episode 5 return date at CBS? What about what lies ahead?

The first thing that we should note here is that in theory, it would be awesome to actually have more of the show sooner rather than later — especially after we waited for so long for this season to premiere at all! However, that is not exactly what is happening. Not only is there no new installment airing next week, but there also is not one airing on March 18, either. The plan is for the Sean Murray series to be back on March 25 — ironically, with an episode titled “The Plan.”

We would love here to share a synopsis as to what’s coming up but unfortunately, one has not been released as of yet. The only thing we can do here is set the table for some of the stuff we know is coming up before the end of the season.

Where do we start? Well, Jessica Knight’s father is going to arrive on the scene at some point, which will create an awkward situation for Jimmy as he does whatever he can in order to impress her. As for if that works, let’s just say that remains to be seen. Meanwhile, there is also going to be some sort of fun story for Parker ahead that allows Gary Cole to do some things that he hasn’t been able to so far.

Remember that NCIS is not going to have as many episodes this season as it has in the past following the industry strikes of last year — with that, each installment matters so much more than ever. We do think the writers will make sure each main character gets at least one emotional story and beyond that, there will be more fun cases, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS now, including the newly announced Tony / Ziva spin-off

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 21 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







