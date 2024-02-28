NCIS spin-off about Tony, Ziva ordered to series at Paramount+

The idea of an NCIS spin-off featuring Tony and Ziva has been a pipe dream for many fans for a while. Now, it is 100% a reality.

Today, Paramount+ confirmed that they have given a series order to an upcoming spin-off starring Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo as their popular characters from the flagship show. The series is going to be ten episodes, and both of the actors will serve as executive producers alongside The Magicians alum John McNamara, who wrote the premiere and will also serve as showrunner.

While we’re sure that the new, still-untitled series is going to have the NCIS DNA, at the same time it’s also going to be its own thing. After all, the two are not working with the agency anymore, and it seems as though they are also going to be away from the whole team in Europe. For more, check out the official synopsis:

After Ziva’s supposed death, Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.

In a joint statement, here is what Weatherly and de Pablo had to say:

“We’ve been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready … The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the ‘TIVA’ movement for years. To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!”

Meanwhile, McNamara added the following:

“I’m incredibly excited to step into the NCIS universe with Cote and Michael and thrilled to explore it from a few new angles … Given that the franchise is such a global sensation, I think it’s phenomenal that CBS Studios and Paramount+ have given us the greenlight to shoot in Europe. As to the title of this series, if I told you what it is, I’d be violating the Espionage Act.”

