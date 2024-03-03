The Witcher season 4 premiere date: A March 2024 update

As we get more and more into March 2024, what more can we say about The Witcher season 4? Are we moving closer to a premiere date?

Well, let’s just say that there is some good and bad news. The good news here is that over the course of the next few months, cameras are going to be rolling! Production is poised to get underway here, and that is an especially big deal when you think about all of the changes. Henry Cavill (pictured above) is not going to be coming back as Geralt. Because of that, the plan is for Liam Hemsworth to take over the role.

Now, the unfortunate news here is that we are going to be waiting for a long time to actually see The Witcher back. While we are 100% thrilled with the fact that there are new episodes coming, we are also well-aware of how long it takes to make this show, let alone do post-production after the fact. Our sentiment right now is that we’re going to be left waiting until at least early 2025 unless there is some sort of incredible turnaround on some of these episodes … and we wouldn’t count on that at all.

So while we almost certainly are not going to be getting news on a premiere date this month, we’re still holding out hope for something more. Just think here along the lines of casting, behind-the-scenes photos, or maybe even an official look at Hemsworth. Given that this is one of the most important franchises that Netflix has, we certainly think they need to nail this — that is especially the case since there is conversation already out there about a possible season 5. That is a LOT of faith for a show that is poised to make a pretty monumental change, no?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

