Death and Other Details season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following today’s big season 1 finale, is there a chance that a Death and Other Details season 2 renewal actually happens over at Hulu?

Obviously, the first thing that we should say here is that 100% we want more of this show. How can we not? If there is one thing that we love wholeheartedly, it is a fun murder-mystery show. We also tend to think that there could be some sort of setup when it comes to the finale later tonight.

Unfortunately, here is where some of the bad news comes into play. There is no official renewal at the moment over at Hulu. We still are hoping for the best, but this is a situation where it could take weeks or even months for things to be figured out. Death and Other Details may have been hurt by some mixed reviews ahead of its premiere, but we do think that it has developed a following over time. Ultimately, its chances of coming back may be dependent on a couple of things, including how many of its viewers watched the whole season and also if word-of-mouth spreads over time. This is the hard thing about so many streaming shows — they can almost be forgotten or lost in a sea of other shows.

If we do get another season, when could it premiere?

Well, the best-case scenario we see here is a start around this time next year! First and foremost, it would need that renewal and then after that, you have to go out and get the story together! There isn’t as much post-production to worry about here as with some other shows, but we do tend to think that working out on location can be time-consuming when that happens.

For the time being, we’re just going to keep crossing our fingers and hoping for the best…

